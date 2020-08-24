Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose 28 cents to $42.62 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for October delivery rose 78 cents to $45.13 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for September delivery rose 8 cents $1.37 a gallon. September heating oil rose 4 cents to $1.25 a gallon. September natural gas rose 7 cents to $2.51 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $7.80 to $1,939.20 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 13 cents to $26.61 an ounce and September copper rose 1 cent to $2.93 a pound.
The dollar rose to 105.97 Japanese yen from 105.82 yen. The euro rose to $1.1791 from $1.1788.
12 Stocks Corporate Insiders are Abandoning
An insider trade occurs when a corporate executive (such as a CEO, CFO or COO) that has non-public information about a company buys or sells shares of that company's stock. Company insiders are required by law to regularly report their stock purchases and sales to the SEC.
Tracking a company's insider trades is a metric that can be used to identify the direction that the company's executives believes that the company is headed. If a number of insiders sell shares of their company, they may believe that the company will have weak future earnings and that the share price will decline in the near future.
For example, if Microsoft's CEO, CFO and COO all recently sold shares of Microsoft stock, that would be an indication that there could be unreported news that may negatively effect Microsoft's stock price in the near future.
This slideshow lists the 12 companies that have had the highest levels of insider buying within the last 180 days.
View the "12 Stocks Corporate Insiders are Abandoning".