S&P 500   3,431.28 (+1.00%)
DOW   28,308.46 (+1.35%)
QQQ   283.80 (+0.68%)
AAPL   504.46 (+1.40%)
MSFT   213.78 (+0.36%)
FB   271.40 (+1.64%)
GOOGL   1,583.10 (+0.48%)
AMZN   3,308.10 (+0.71%)
NVDA   508.50 (+0.23%)
CGC   16.33 (+1.94%)
BABA   276.35 (+3.97%)
TSLA   2,011.16 (-1.89%)
MU   43.81 (+2.70%)
GE   6.60 (+4.60%)
AMD   83.09 (-0.86%)
T   30.05 (+1.21%)
F   6.97 (+4.65%)
ACB   9.51 (+1.06%)
GILD   66.08 (-0.63%)
NFLX   489.10 (-0.65%)
DIS   130.56 (+2.45%)
BAC   25.65 (+2.68%)
BA   178.06 (+6.30%)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Monday, August 24, 2020 | The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose 28 cents to $42.62 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for October delivery rose 78 cents to $45.13 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for September delivery rose 8 cents $1.37 a gallon. September heating oil rose 4 cents to $1.25 a gallon. September natural gas rose 7 cents to $2.51 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $7.80 to $1,939.20 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 13 cents to $26.61 an ounce and September copper rose 1 cent to $2.93 a pound.

The dollar rose to 105.97 Japanese yen from 105.82 yen. The euro rose to $1.1791 from $1.1788.

