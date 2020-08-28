Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery fell 7 cents to $42.97 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for October delivery fell 4 cents to $45.05 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for September delivery rose 3 cents to $1.32 a gallon. September heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.22 a gallon. October natural gas rose 8 cents to $2.66 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $42.30 to $1,974.90 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 59 cents to $27.79 an ounce and September copper rose 4 cents to $3.02 a pound.

The dollar fell to 105.43 Japanese yen from 106.62 yen. The euro rose to $1.1890 from $1.1822.