Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery fell 7 cents to $42.97 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for October delivery fell 4 cents to $45.05 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for September delivery rose 3 cents to $1.32 a gallon. September heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.22 a gallon. October natural gas rose 8 cents to $2.66 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $42.30 to $1,974.90 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 59 cents to $27.79 an ounce and September copper rose 4 cents to $3.02 a pound.
The dollar fell to 105.43 Japanese yen from 106.62 yen. The euro rose to $1.1890 from $1.1822.
6 Stocks to Help You Profit Off the Coronavirus PPE Boom
Every major global event brings with it changes to our national lexicon. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, few Americans knew what the initials PPE stood for. Today, virtually anyone knows that PPE stands for personal protective equipment.
At the onset of the mitigation policies, the goal of flattening the curve was being done to prevent our health care system from becoming overwhelmed. Part of that concern stemmed from a shortage of personal protective equipment. These are the masks, gloves, goggles and gowns that help protect medical workers against viral or bacterial infections.
As the novel coronavirus became labeled a global pandemic, the global mantra became to “flatten the curve” in an effort to prevent our healthcare system from being overwhelmed.
The United States is being referred to as being on a war time footing. Manufacturers that were already producing PPE have significantly ramped up capacity. And many companies are converting their excess manufacturing capacity to produce personal protective equipment.
In fairness, this may only be a reason for some of these companies to “keep the lights on” right now. But many of these companies have a good story to tell. And it’s that story that can make them solid investments in the future.
