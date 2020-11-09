Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose $3.15 to $40.29 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for January delivery rose $2.95 to $42.40 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 8 cents to $1.16 a gallon. December heating oil rose 7 cents to $1.22 a gallon. December natural gas fell 3 cents to $2.86 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $97.30 to $1,854.40 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell $1.96 to $23.70 an ounce and December copper was little changed at $3.16 a pound.
The dollar rose to 105.45 Japanese yen from 103.24 yen. The euro fell to $1.1831 from $1.1881.
7 Entertainment Stocks That Are Still Delighting Investors
2020 has created a real-life movie script that many production companies could have only dreamed of. But that dream has been a nightmare for many of the world’s leading entertainment stocks. Movie theaters and live entertainment venues remain shut down. The words “pent-up demand” have never resonated more. Consumers are desperate for ways to be entertained.
That may make it an odd time to consider looking at entertainment stocks. But that would be a mistake. In fact, some entertainment stocks have been among the biggest pandemic winners. This is a trend that is likely to continue as the holidays arrive. The phrase “home for the holidays” is likely to have a new meaning this year. That means consumers will still be looking for ways to be entertained. And now is the time for you to prepare your portfolio for that move.
To be clear, the novel coronavirus was not due to poor management from any company. And you can bet that in the future, many companies will leave some room in their balance sheet for future “acts of God.” But in the meantime, some entertainment stocks have been pandemic winners. And that means they will likely continue to be winners as long as the pandemic lingers.
