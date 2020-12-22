Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell 72 cents to $47.02 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for February delivery fell 83 cents to $50.08 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for January delivery fell 2 cents to $1.34 a gallon. January heating oil fell 2 cents to $1.46 a gallon. January natural gas rose 8 cents to $2.78 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery fell $12.50 to $1,870.30 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 84 cents to $25.54 an ounce and March copper fell 6 cents $3.52 a pound.
The dollar rose to 103.67 Japanese yen from 103.34 yen. The euro fell to $1.2161 from $1.2249.
7 Stocks to Sell Before the New Year
We’re officially in the holiday season, which means it’s time to get our portfolios set for the new year. And for many investors, 2021 can’t get here fast enough. Don’t get me wrong. Overall, being invested in stocks has been a wise move. But it hasn’t been without its ups and downs. For investors to profit in this market, they have had to have conviction.
But having conviction also means knowing when it’s time to sell. One of the hardest things to do in life, as well as in investing, is to let go of an idea that simply isn’t working. There are a lot of story stocks out there. And while those stories may turn out to be more than fairy tales, in the long run, it doesn’t mean you have to pay tomorrow’s prices today.
Or, it could simply be a good time to take some profits. A new administration in Washington D.C. will bring a different, and most likely less favorable, tax policy regarding capital gains. It may be advantageous to take some of your gains now.
Whatever your motivation may be, we’ve put together a list of seven stocks that you should consider selling before the new year.
View the "7 Stocks to Sell Before the New Year".