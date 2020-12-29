Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose 12 cents to $48.52 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for March delivery rose 17 cents to $51.80 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for January delivery was little changed at $1.41 a gallon. January heating oil fel 1 cent to $1.48 a gallon. February natural gas rose 12 cents to $2.54 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery rose $1.70 to $1,895.10 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 16 cents to $26.41 an ounce and March copper fell 3 cents to $3.52 a pound.
The dollar was unchanged at 103.27 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.2211 from $1.2290.
7 Marijuana Stocks Worth Speculating On
To say it’s been a rough two years for the cannabis industry is an understatement. Due to a combination of issues (including some self-inflicted wounds), the cannabis boom predicted in 2018 has not materialized. But that could be about to change.
If Joe Biden wins the presidential election, it will likely be part of a “Blue Wave” that will bring Democratic party control of both houses of Congress. And even if President Trump successfully wins a second term, it is still possible that Republicans could lose their hold on the Senate.
The bottom line is there is a range of outcomes that are possible. Most of those outcomes are favorable to the legalization of marijuana. And even if cannabis is not made legal on the federal level, it seems likely that the remaining states holding out will take steps to legalization. That’s because, like gambling, cannabis may create an economic lift that cash-strapped states may find too difficult to turn down.
One thing is certain. If you wait until the right time, you’ll have missed out on some eye-popping initial gains. But to get that reward in the future, you’ll need to assume some risk now. In this special presentation, we’ve identified seven cannabis stocks that you can consider when evaluating your opportunity in the cannabis sector.
View the "7 Marijuana Stocks Worth Speculating On ".