S&P 500   3,700.65 (-1.48%)
DOW   30,223.89 (-1.25%)
QQQ   309.31 (-1.41%)
AAPL   129.41 (-2.47%)
MSFT   217.69 (-2.13%)
FB   268.94 (-1.54%)
GOOGL   1,726.13 (-1.51%)
AMZN   3,186.63 (-2.16%)
TSLA   729.77 (+3.42%)
NVDA   524.54 (+0.45%)
BABA   227.85 (-2.10%)
CGC   26.12 (+6.01%)
GE   10.47 (-3.06%)
MU   74.05 (-1.50%)
AMD   92.30 (+0.64%)
T   29.44 (+2.36%)
NIO   53.49 (+9.75%)
F   8.52 (-3.07%)
ACB   9.52 (+14.56%)
BA   202.72 (-5.30%)
NFLX   522.86 (-3.30%)
DIS   177.68 (-1.93%)
GILD   60.11 (+3.18%)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Monday, January 4, 2021 | The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery fell 90 cents to $47.62 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for March delivery fell 71 cents to $51.09 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery fell 4 cents to $1.37 a gallon. February heating oil fell 2 cents to $1.46 a gallon. February natural gas rose 4 cents to $2.58 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $51.50 to $1,946.60 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 95 cents to $27.36 an ounce and March copper rose 4 cents to $3.55 a pound.

The dollar fell to 103.11 Japanese yen from 103.27. The euro rose to $1.2252 from $1.2211.


