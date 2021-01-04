Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery fell 90 cents to $47.62 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for March delivery fell 71 cents to $51.09 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for February delivery fell 4 cents to $1.37 a gallon. February heating oil fell 2 cents to $1.46 a gallon. February natural gas rose 4 cents to $2.58 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery rose $51.50 to $1,946.60 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 95 cents to $27.36 an ounce and March copper rose 4 cents to $3.55 a pound.
The dollar fell to 103.11 Japanese yen from 103.27. The euro rose to $1.2252 from $1.2211.
