S&P 500   3,855.36 (+0.36%)
DOW   30,960.00 (-0.12%)
QQQ   328.11 (+0.83%)
AAPL   142.92 (+2.77%)
MSFT   229.53 (+1.58%)
FB   278.01 (+1.28%)
GOOGL   1,894.28 (+0.09%)
AMZN   3,294.00 (+0.05%)
TSLA   880.80 (+4.03%)
NVDA   546.13 (-0.43%)
BABA   261.38 (+1.07%)
CGC   32.91 (-2.63%)
GE   10.99 (-1.08%)
MU   81.28 (-1.22%)
AMD   94.13 (+1.44%)
NIO   59.99 (-3.16%)
T   29.11 (+0.62%)
F   11.29 (-2.00%)
ACB   10.16 (-4.60%)
BA   203.36 (-1.20%)
DIS   171.89 (-0.52%)
NFLX   556.78 (-1.48%)
GILD   68.16 (+1.82%)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Monday, January 25, 2021 | The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose 50 cents to $52.77 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for March delivery rose 47 cents to $55.88 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 1 cent to $1.56 a gallon. February heating oil rose 2 cents to $1.59 a gallon. February natural gas rose 16 cents to $2.60 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $1 to $1,855.20 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 7 cents to $25.48 an ounce and March copper was little changed at $3.63 a pound.

The dollar fell to 103.80 Japanese yen from 103.83 yen. The euro fell to $1.2139 from $1.2167.


7 Stocks to Support Your New Year’s Resolutions

After a year like 2020, many Americans figure that just getting to 2021 was enough. But for many people, the start of a new year still means making resolutions. And while many Americans are still waking up to Groundhog’s Day, there is hope that things will look dramatically different in September than they do right now.

Some of the most popular resolutions include losing weight, exercising more, or taking steps to get our life and/or business more organized. And many pure-play companies lean into these trends and are doing well.

As an alternative to this, you can also invest in companies that are not pure plays but can still benefit from consumers looking to start fresh. Owning these stocks helps you manage your risk. If the trend holds, you can ride the wave. On the other hand, if the wave turns into a ripple, the stocks have other catalysts to get them through.

In this special presentation, we’ll take a look at both of these categories. We’ve got several pure-play companies that let investors buy stocks in companies benefiting from these trends. We’ll also give you a few stocks that fall in the latter category.

These are stocks that you might buy at any time and for many reasons. However, they present excellent buys as the new year begins.

View the "7 Stocks to Support Your New Year’s Resolutions".

