S&P 500   3,934.83
DOW   31,458.40
QQQ   336.45
3 Undercovered and Underloved Pot Stocks
3 Oil & Gas Stocks Worth Watching in 2021
3 Health Care Stocks That Could Double by Year End
U.S. Steel Stock is an Economic Recovery Buy Here
American Axle Manufacturing Stock is an Automotive Recovery and Electrification Play
How Better Sales Management Can Help Small Businesses Rebound
Fox hosts Dobbs, Bartiromo strike back in voting fraud suit
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Friday, February 12, 2021 | The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose $1.23 to $59.47 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for April delivery rose $1.29 to $62.43 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 4 cents to $1.69 a gallon. March heating oil rose 3 cents to $1.77 a gallon. March natural gas rose 4 cents to $2.91 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $3.60 to $1,823.20 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 28 cents to $27.33 an ounce and March copper rose 2 cents to $3.79 a pound.

The dollar rose to 104.98 Japanese yen from 104.77 yen. The euro fell to $1.2115 from $1.2132.


7 Stocks to Buy In January

If you’re anything like me, then Christmas always has a way of sneaking up on you. And once you get to Christmas, it means that the end of the year is just a week away. For investors, 2020 is ending with as much volatility as it began. And in between, it wasn’t a whole lot calmer.

But whether you’re facing a decision on where to allocate IRA contributions or just looking to spend some time this holiday season rebalancing your portfolio, you may be wondering what stocks to buy in January of next year. It will be a time when there’s a lot of hope, but a real normal will still be months away. What should you do?

My advice to you is to keep it simple. And that’s what I’m trying to do in this special presentation. I’m not trying to trip you up or send you down the rabbit hole on a secret speculative stock. I’m looking at buying into companies that appear to be good buys as the economy recovers.

View the "7 Stocks to Buy In January".

