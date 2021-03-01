S&P 500   3,870.29
DOW   31,391.52
QQQ   318.40
3 Growth Stocks with Market-Beating Potential
Stocks drift lower on Wall Street; yields continue to ease
Hertz eyes bankruptcy exit through $4.2 billion stake sale
3 Defensive Stocks to Weather the Winter Storm
Kohl's reports mixed 4Q results but offers upbeat outlook
What’s Going On With Rocket Stock
Stocks hit pause a day after their biggest rally in 9 months
S&P 500   3,870.29
DOW   31,391.52
QQQ   318.40
3 Growth Stocks with Market-Beating Potential
Stocks drift lower on Wall Street; yields continue to ease
Hertz eyes bankruptcy exit through $4.2 billion stake sale
3 Defensive Stocks to Weather the Winter Storm
Kohl's reports mixed 4Q results but offers upbeat outlook
What’s Going On With Rocket Stock
Stocks hit pause a day after their biggest rally in 9 months
S&P 500   3,870.29
DOW   31,391.52
QQQ   318.40
3 Growth Stocks with Market-Beating Potential
Stocks drift lower on Wall Street; yields continue to ease
Hertz eyes bankruptcy exit through $4.2 billion stake sale
3 Defensive Stocks to Weather the Winter Storm
Kohl's reports mixed 4Q results but offers upbeat outlook
What’s Going On With Rocket Stock
Stocks hit pause a day after their biggest rally in 9 months
S&P 500   3,870.29
DOW   31,391.52
QQQ   318.40
3 Growth Stocks with Market-Beating Potential
Stocks drift lower on Wall Street; yields continue to ease
Hertz eyes bankruptcy exit through $4.2 billion stake sale
3 Defensive Stocks to Weather the Winter Storm
Kohl's reports mixed 4Q results but offers upbeat outlook
What’s Going On With Rocket Stock
Stocks hit pause a day after their biggest rally in 9 months
Log in

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Monday, March 1, 2021 | The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell 86 cents to $60.64 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for May delivery fell 73 cents to $63.69 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 7 cents to $1.94 a gallon. April heating fell 4 cents to $1.82 a gallon. April natural gas rose 1 cent to $2.78 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $5.80 to $1,723 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 24 cents to $26.68 an ounce and May copper rose 2 cents to $4.11 a pound.

The dollar rose to 106.81 Japanese yen from 106.63 yen. The euro fell to $1.2047 from $1.2079.


7 Stocks to Buy In January

If you’re anything like me, then Christmas always has a way of sneaking up on you. And once you get to Christmas, it means that the end of the year is just a week away. For investors, 2020 is ending with as much volatility as it began. And in between, it wasn’t a whole lot calmer.

But whether you’re facing a decision on where to allocate IRA contributions or just looking to spend some time this holiday season rebalancing your portfolio, you may be wondering what stocks to buy in January of next year. It will be a time when there’s a lot of hope, but a real normal will still be months away. What should you do?

My advice to you is to keep it simple. And that’s what I’m trying to do in this special presentation. I’m not trying to trip you up or send you down the rabbit hole on a secret speculative stock. I’m looking at buying into companies that appear to be good buys as the economy recovers.

View the "7 Stocks to Buy In January".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.