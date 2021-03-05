Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose $2.26 to $66.09 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for May delivery rose $2.62 to $69.36 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 7 cents to $2.06 a gallon. April heating rose 5 cents to $1.94 a gallon. April natural gas fell 5 cents to $2.70 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery fell $2.20 to $1,698.50 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 17 cents to $25.29 an ounce and May copper rose 10 cents to $4.08 a pound.
The dollar rose to 108.34 Japanese yen from 107.91 yen. The euro fell to $1.1912 from $1.1966.
An insider trade occurs when a corporate executive (such as a CEO, CFO, or COO) has non-public information about a company buys or sells shares of that company's stock. Company insiders are required by law to regularly report their stock purchases and sales to the SEC.
Tracking a company's insider trades is a metric that can be used to identify the direction that the company's executives believe that the company is headed. If a number of insiders sell shares of their company, they may believe that the company will have weak future earnings and that the share price will decline in the near future.
For example, if Microsoft's CEO, CFO, and COO all recently sold shares of Microsoft stock, that would be an indication that there could be unreported news that may negatively affect Microsoft's stock price in the near future.
