Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose 59 cents to $61.56 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for May delivery rose 41 cents to $64.98 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 3 cents to $2 a gallon. April heating oil was unchanged at $1.81 a gallon. April natural gas rose 3 cents to $2.59 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery fell $20.10 to $1,712.20 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 34 cents to $24.77 an ounce and May copper fell 4 cents to $4.03 a pound.
The dollar rose to 109.83 Japanese yen from 109.69 yen. The euro fell to $1.1765 from $1.1790.
While COVID-19 was a sucker-punch to the stock market earlier in the year, the stock market is roaring back. The Dow now over 30,000, and the S&P 500 is trading above 3,700. S&P 500 stocks are trading at nearly 23 times their annual earnings, still well above historical norms.
At the same time, interest rates are near all-time lows (and probably dipping even lower). 10-year Treasuries are yielding just 0.9%, and collectively S&P 500 stocks are yielding under 2%. Some investors think that it's too challenging to find safe and affordable securities that pay 4%, 5%, and even 6% yields.
Searching for yield isn't easy in an environment where historically high asset prices and stimulus from the Fed have driven down yields. This doesn't leave many options for investors looking for retirement income or a decent dividend yield on their stocks, but there are a handful of cheap dividend stocks to buy that are still yielding 3-6%.
Let's review some of the best cheap dividend stocks in the market today in this slideshow.
