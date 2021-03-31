Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell $1.39 to $59.16 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for May delivery fell 60 cents to $63.54 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for April delivery fell 4 cents to $1.95 a gallon. April heating oil fell 2 cents to $1.77 a gallon. May natural gas fell 1 cent to $2.61 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery rose $29.60 to $1,715.60 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 40 cents to $24.53 an ounce and May copper rose 2 cents to $4 a pound.
The dollar rose to 110.75 Japanese yen from 110.36 yen. The euro rose to $1.1726 from $1.1716.
There are more than 500 national retailers traded on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. Given the sheer number of big box stores, warehouse clubs, restaurant chains, and other retail stores listed on public markets, it can be hard to identify which retailers will outperform the market.
Fortunately, some of Wall Street's top analysts have already done most of the work for us.
Every year, analysts issue approximately 4,200 distinct recommendations for retail companies. Analysts may not always get their "buy" ratings right, but it's worth taking a hard look when several analysts from different brokerages and research firms are giving "strong-buy" and "buy" ratings to the same retailer.
This slide show lists the 8 retail companies with the highest average analyst recommendations from Wall Street's equities research analysts over the last 12 months.
