Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 33 cents to $70.29 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for August delivery rose 30 cents to $72.52 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 1 cent to $2.21 a gallon. July heating rose 1 cent to $2.14 a gallon. July natural gas rose 2 cents to $3.15 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose 90 cents to $1,896.40 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 3 cents to $28.03 an ounce and July copper fell 5 cents to $4.49 a pound.

The dollar fell to 109.43 Japanese yen from 109.58 yen. The euro fell to $1.2171 from $1.2179.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

I’ll start with a disclaimer. You won’t see Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) or Nio (NYSE:NIO) on this list. And that’s not because I’m being contrarian. I just view Tesla and Nio as the known quantities in the electric vehicle sector. The goal of this presentation is to help you identify stocks that may be flying under your radar.Many EV stocks went public in 2020 via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). There is both good and bad to that story. The good is that investors have many options for investing in the EV sector. Many of the companies that have entered the market are attempting to carve out a specific niche.The potentially bad news is that these stocks are very speculative in nature. Whereas companies like Tesla and Nio have a proven (albeit recent) track record, there are things like revenue and orders that investors can analyze. With many of these newly public companies, investors are being asked to buy the story more than the stock and that is always risky.However, in this special presentation, we’ve identified seven companies that look like they have a story that is compelling enough that investors should be rewarded in 2021.