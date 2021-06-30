Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose 49 cents to $73.47 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for August delivery rose 37 cents to $75.13 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery was unchanged at $2.24 a gallon. July heating rose 1 cent to $2.13 a gallon. August natural gas rose 2 cents to $3.65 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Soybeans for August delivery rose 90 cents to $14.30 a bushel. Corn for September delivery rose 40 cents to $5.99 a bushel. Wheat for September delivery rose 34 cents to $6.80 a bushel.

Gold for August delivery rose $8 to $1,771.60 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 30 cents to $26.17 an ounce and July copper rose 2 cents to $4.30 a pound.

The dollar rose to 111.09 Japanese yen from 110.52 yen. The euro fell to $1.1847 from $1.1903.

