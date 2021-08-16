Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell 70 cents to $66.59 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for October delivery fell 48 cents to $69.03 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 3 cents to $2.17 a gallon. September heating oil fell 1 cent to $2.04 a gallon. September natural gas fell 11 cents to $3.84 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $2 to $1,787.80 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 13 cents to $23.66 an ounce and September copper fell 12 cents to $4.21 a pound.

The dollar rose to 109.57 Japanese yen from 109.24 yen. The euro fell to $1.1711 from $1.1776.

A cyclical stock is one that produces returns that are influenced by macroeconomic or systematic changes in the broader economy. In strong economic times, these stocks show generally strong growth because they are influenced by discretionary consumer spending. Of course, that means the opposite is true as well. When the economy is weak, these stocks may pull back further than other stocks.Cyclical stocks cover many sectors, but travel and entertainment stocks come to mind. Airlines, hotels, and restaurants are all examples of cyclical sectors that do well during times of economic growth but are among the first to pull back in recessionary times.Why do cyclical stocks deserve a place in an investor’s portfolio? Believe it or not, it’s for the relative predictability that they provide. Investors may enjoy speculating in growth stocks, but these are prone to bubbles. This isn’t to say that cyclical stocks are not volatile, but they offer price movement that is a bit more predictable.In this special presentation, we’re looking at cyclical stocks that are looking strong as we come out of the pandemic. And some of these stocks held up well during the pandemic which means they’re starting from a stronger base.