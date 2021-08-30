Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose 47 cents to $69.21 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for October delivery rose 71 cents to $73.41 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for September delivery rose 4 cents to $2.31 a gallon. September heating oil rose 3 cents to $2.14 a gallon. October natural gas fell 6 cents to $4.31 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $7.30 to $1,812.20 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 10 cents to $24.01 an ounce and December copper rose 5 cents to $4.38 a pound.

The dollar rose to 109.89 Japanese yen from 109.84 yen. The euro rose to $1.1802 from $1.1794.

