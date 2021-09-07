Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Tuesday, September 7, 2021 | The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery fell 94 cents to $68.35 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for November delivery fell 53 cents to $71.69 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 2 cents to $2.13 a gallon. October heating oil fell 4 cents to $2.12 a gallon. October natural gas fell 14 cents to $4.57 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $35.20 to $1,798.50 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 43 cents to $24.37 an ounce and December copper fell 5 cents to $4.28 a pound.

The dollar rose to 110.30 Japanese yen from 109.85 yen. The euro fell to $1.1846 from $1.1869


7 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy As Climate Change Initiatives Heat Up

Climate change remains a polarizing political issue. However, as an investor, it’s a debate that bears watching. And that’s not just the case for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investors. Every investor that’s looking to profit from the current $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill needs to pay attention to the current debate about climate change.

That’s because right now the business of climate change is beginning to catch up to the emotion. And that makes it a good time to invest in the clean energy sector. This includes solar and wind stocks. But it also includes other related sectors such as electric vehicle charging and other renewable energy sources such as renewable natural gas (RNG).

That’s the topic of this special presentation which looks at 7 clean energy stocks that look like strong buys as the Biden administration looks to pass its sweeping infrastructure bill.

Investors need to be able to skate to where the puck is moving. For years, climate change initiatives have been bogged down by the reality that the technology was not ready to meet the moment. That is rapidly becoming a non-issue. And that makes this sector one that investors can’t afford to ignore.

View the "7 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy As Climate Change Initiatives Heat Up".


