Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose $1.47 to $75.45 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for November delivery rose $1.44 to $79.53 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 3 cents to $2.22 a gallon. October heating oil rose 3 cents to $2.30 a gallon. October natural gas rose 57 cents $5.71 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose 30 cents to $1,752 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 26 cents to $22.69 an ounce and December copper was unchanged at $4.29 a pound.

The dollar rose to 111.02 Japanese yen from 110.79 yen. The euro fell to $1.1700 from $1.1716.

As a conservative investor, I have a grudging admiration for the small army of retail traders that are making their dreams come true. I’m talking, of course, about the group of day traders who have made a habit of finding low-priced stocks (particularly those with high short interest) and attempting to send them “to the moon.”They are called meme stocks, casino stocks, or Reddit stocks (named for the website where some of these traders congregate). It all means the same thing. And as much as I say I admire the traders who have profited from these stocks, I do it from a safe distance.Many of these stocks were penny stocks. And they were penny stocks for a reason. No amount of speculative rocket fuel is going to change that. But if you look at some of these stocks as objectively as possible, there may be hope.And in this special presentation, we’re going to look at seven Reddit stocks that might just have a chance to have a life beyond this current mania phase.