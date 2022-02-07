Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell 99 cents to $91.32 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for April delivery fell 58 cents to $92.69 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 1 cent to $2.69 a gallon. March heating oil fell 2 cents to $2.86 a gallon. March natural gas fell 34 cents to $4.23 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $14 to $1,821.80 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 60 cents to $23.08 an ounce and March copper fell 3 cents to $4.46 a pound.

The dollar fell to 115.08 Japanese yen from 115.27 yen. The euro fell to $1.1442 from $1.1448.

Inflation has gone from a transitory problem that would take care of itself to an existential threat that is moving the Federal Reserve to take swift, aggressive action. In January 2022, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed inflation in the United States was at its highest level since 1982.

And the market is reacting predictably with what appears to be a shift from risk-on to risk-off assets. This is having a negative effect on many stocks, particularly in the tech sector, that are no longer justifying their extended valuations.

But investors are also seeing a drop in cryptocurrency prices and other speculative assets. This may be a short-term phenomenon, but if you’re an investor looking at how to make money in 2022; it’s time to get a little defensive. But playing defense doesn’t mean accepting mediocre growth. It simply means moving into stocks and sectors that are likely to benefit from high inflation and rising interest rates.

That’s the focus of this special presentation. We invite you to consider these seven risk-off stocks that look like strong candidates to increase in value even as inflation remains high.