Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose $1.28 to $92.35 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for April delivery rose $1.45 to $96.84 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 4 cents to $2.71 a gallon. March heating oil rose 4 cents to $2.82 a gallon. March natural gas rose 7 cents to $4.50 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $7.60 to $1,907.40 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 32 cents to $24.31 an ounce and March copper fell 1 cent to $4.51 a pound.

The dollar rose to 115.07 Japanese yen from 114.77 yen. The euro rose to $1.1334 from $1.1319.

From sea to shining sea, the green shoots of a re-opening are rapidly turning into a forest of lush growth. That may sound a bit over the top, but after two long years, it appears that 2022 will bring a return to travel that resembles pre-pandemic levels. And if you still think that's hyperbole, consider this:

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington estimates that 73% of Americans are currently immune to the omicron variant of Covid-19. At that level, many experts believe that future surges will be less disruptive. And even Dr. Anthony Fauci believes it's time for Americans to turn the page.

And that's why investors should start looking at travel stocks. To be fair, this isn't a sector where investors will find many undervalued stocks. In fact, many skeptics may say that these stocks have future growth priced in.

That's a theory that is about to be tested in a big way. This is why we've done some digging and are presenting you with seven stocks that appear to offer some intriguing value as Americans make their travel plans.