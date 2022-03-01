S&P 500   4,306.19 (-1.55%)
DOW   33,293.96 (-1.77%)
QQQ   339.99 (-1.96%)
AAPL   162.34 (-1.68%)
MSFT   293.08 (-1.91%)
FB   202.84 (-3.88%)
GOOGL   2,669.93 (-1.16%)
AMZN   3,012.49 (-1.91%)
TSLA   857.71 (-1.46%)
NVDA   232.36 (-4.71%)
BABA   107.07 (+1.79%)
NIO   21.83 (-4.42%)
AMD   113.02 (-8.37%)
CGC   6.92 (-2.81%)
MU   85.78 (-3.47%)
GE   92.28 (-3.38%)
T   23.46 (-0.97%)
F   16.67 (-5.07%)
DIS   145.02 (-2.32%)
AMC   18.02 (-4.45%)
PFE   45.53 (-3.00%)
PYPL   105.85 (-5.43%)
ACB   3.66 (-3.68%)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 | The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose $7.69 to $103.41 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for May delivery rose $7 to $104.97 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 29 cents to $3.09 a gallon. April heating oil rose 14 cents to $3.15 a gallon. April natural gas rose 17 cents to $4.57 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $43.10 to $1,943.80 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose $1.17 to $25.54 an ounce and May copper rose 15 cents to $4.60 a pound.

The dollar fell to 114.86 Japanese yen from 114.89 yen. The euro fell to $1.1123 from $1.1223.


7 Cyclical Stocks That Make Sense In a Volatile Market

Despite many predictions of an imminent, and possibly severe, market correction, 2021 has been a great year for investors. And that’s particularly true for investors who invested in cyclical stocks. This group of stocks was hit hard as the economy ground to a halt. This makes sense because cyclical stocks move in the direction of the broader economy.

But that’s also why, almost immediately, many of these stocks began to come back. And with the economy reopening, these stocks continue to show strength.

Cyclical stocks are commonly dividend into companies that manufacture durable goods, non-durable goods, or deliver services. At any given time, one or more of these sectors has outperformed others. But for the most part investors that bought into cyclical stocks continue to be rewarded.

In this presentation, we’ll take a look at seven cyclical stocks that are proving to be resilient even as the market continues to baffle even the most experienced investors.

View the "7 Cyclical Stocks That Make Sense In a Volatile Market".


