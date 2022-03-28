S&P 500   4,563.83 (+0.46%)
DOW   34,859.66 (+0.00%)
QQQ   363.40 (+1.13%)
AAPL   174.57 (-0.09%)
MSFT   307.64 (+1.30%)
FB   222.53 (+0.32%)
GOOGL   2,820.65 (-0.45%)
AMZN   3,341.55 (+1.40%)
NVDA   277.14 (+0.08%)
BABA   114.12 (+1.00%)
NIO   20.78 (+4.37%)
AMD   119.74 (+0.06%)
CGC   7.99 (-8.06%)
MU   78.30 (+0.26%)
GE   91.79 (-2.37%)
T   23.79 (-0.21%)
F   16.41 (-0.36%)
DIS   137.01 (-1.53%)
AMC   26.38 (+30.34%)
PFE   53.21 (+0.81%)
PYPL   114.73 (+0.85%)
BA   187.97 (-0.52%)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Monday, March 28, 2022 | The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell $7.94 to $105.96 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for May delivery fell $8.17 to $112.48 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery fell 25 cents to $3.22 a gallon. April heating oil fell 33 cents to $3.78 a gallon. April natural gas fell 6 cents $5.51 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $14.40 to $1,939.80 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 42 cents to $25.20 an ounce and May copper rose 3 cents to $4.73 a pound.

The dollar rose to 123.57 Japanese yen from 122.14 yen. The euro rose to $1.0990 from $1.0987.


7 Metaverse Stocks That May Go Out of This World

If you're a bit confused about what the metaverse is, or will be. You're not alone. In fact as recently as November of 2021, many top tech executives, who have plans for the metaverse, struggled to define the metaverse.

One of the best descriptions I've heard is that the metaverse will be the Web 2.0. It will create the ability for participants to interact in an interactive world that combines virtual reality, augmented reality and video. It will be a world where you can visit digital representations of real homes and purchase digital representations of items in the real world.

However, even that seems too simplistic. The way it's described by Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, it will be a world where your avatar can hang out with distant friends and family in a more realistic, albeit still virtual way. I hope it's not just me, but the whole concept leaves me feeling… disconnected. Which I know is strange because the whole point is connection.

However, many tech companies are pumping money into the metaverse, or at least their idea of it. And institutional investors are taking notice. That combination is almost always an indicator of stocks that are on their way higher.

That's the point of this article; to point you to seven companies that are likely to be significant players in the metaverse. And after a significant correction in the tech sector, it may be the perfect time to buy these stocks at a discount.



