Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

S&P 500   4,155.38 (+0.57%)
DOW   33,061.50 (+0.26%)
QQQ   317.70 (+1.42%)
AAPL   157.55 (-0.06%)
MSFT   283.98 (+2.33%)
FB   211.37 (+5.44%)
GOOGL   2,326.14 (+1.93%)
AMZN   2,486.26 (+0.03%)
TSLA   903.57 (+3.77%)
NVDA   195.75 (+5.54%)
BABA   101.32 (+11.45%)
NIO   17.41 (+2.84%)
AMD   90.16 (+5.43%)
CGC   6.06 (+6.13%)
MU   70.51 (+3.40%)
T   19.12 (-1.54%)
GE   75.62 (-2.71%)
F   14.28 (-2.33%)
DIS   113.57 (-1.49%)
AMC   15.25 (-2.49%)
PFE   48.30 (-4.38%)
PYPL   91.53 (+4.09%)
NFLX   199.15 (+4.62%)
S&P 500   4,155.38 (+0.57%)
DOW   33,061.50 (+0.26%)
QQQ   317.70 (+1.42%)
AAPL   157.55 (-0.06%)
MSFT   283.98 (+2.33%)
FB   211.37 (+5.44%)
GOOGL   2,326.14 (+1.93%)
AMZN   2,486.26 (+0.03%)
TSLA   903.57 (+3.77%)
NVDA   195.75 (+5.54%)
BABA   101.32 (+11.45%)
NIO   17.41 (+2.84%)
AMD   90.16 (+5.43%)
CGC   6.06 (+6.13%)
MU   70.51 (+3.40%)
T   19.12 (-1.54%)
GE   75.62 (-2.71%)
F   14.28 (-2.33%)
DIS   113.57 (-1.49%)
AMC   15.25 (-2.49%)
PFE   48.30 (-4.38%)
PYPL   91.53 (+4.09%)
NFLX   199.15 (+4.62%)
S&P 500   4,155.38 (+0.57%)
DOW   33,061.50 (+0.26%)
QQQ   317.70 (+1.42%)
AAPL   157.55 (-0.06%)
MSFT   283.98 (+2.33%)
FB   211.37 (+5.44%)
GOOGL   2,326.14 (+1.93%)
AMZN   2,486.26 (+0.03%)
TSLA   903.57 (+3.77%)
NVDA   195.75 (+5.54%)
BABA   101.32 (+11.45%)
NIO   17.41 (+2.84%)
AMD   90.16 (+5.43%)
CGC   6.06 (+6.13%)
MU   70.51 (+3.40%)
T   19.12 (-1.54%)
GE   75.62 (-2.71%)
F   14.28 (-2.33%)
DIS   113.57 (-1.49%)
AMC   15.25 (-2.49%)
PFE   48.30 (-4.38%)
PYPL   91.53 (+4.09%)
NFLX   199.15 (+4.62%)
S&P 500   4,155.38 (+0.57%)
DOW   33,061.50 (+0.26%)
QQQ   317.70 (+1.42%)
AAPL   157.55 (-0.06%)
MSFT   283.98 (+2.33%)
FB   211.37 (+5.44%)
GOOGL   2,326.14 (+1.93%)
AMZN   2,486.26 (+0.03%)
TSLA   903.57 (+3.77%)
NVDA   195.75 (+5.54%)
BABA   101.32 (+11.45%)
NIO   17.41 (+2.84%)
AMD   90.16 (+5.43%)
CGC   6.06 (+6.13%)
MU   70.51 (+3.40%)
T   19.12 (-1.54%)
GE   75.62 (-2.71%)
F   14.28 (-2.33%)
DIS   113.57 (-1.49%)
AMC   15.25 (-2.49%)
PFE   48.30 (-4.38%)
PYPL   91.53 (+4.09%)
NFLX   199.15 (+4.62%)

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Monday, May 2, 2022 | The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose 48 cents to $105.17 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for July delivery rose 44 cents to $107.58 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 7 cents to $3.51 a gallon. June heating oil rose 18 cents to $4.20 a gallon. June natural gas rose 24 cents to $7.48 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $48.10 to $1,863.60 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 51 cents to $22.58 an ounce and July copper fell 14 cents to $4.27 a pound.

The dollar rose to 130.13 Japanese yen from 129.46 yen. The euro fell to $1.0493 from $1.0567.


7 Consumer Discretionary Stocks That May Defy Expectations

Consumer discretionary stocks are those of companies that make products that are popular, but not considered essential. These stocks tend to perform well in a bull market but can lag behind the broader market during periods of volatility. And for the last six months, the volatility that the market has been enduring is adding risk to buying consumer discretionary stocks.

Simply put, consumers will have to be discerning because there are a lot of stocks that will perform poorly. However, like most sectors of the market, it's important for investors to not paint all consumer discretionary stocks with a broad brush. There are several companies that continue to show solid demand remains in place. This is despite high inflation and rising interest rates.

That's the focus of this special presentation. We're highlighting seven consumer discretionary stocks that are worthy of keeping in your portfolio no matter what happens in the broader market.



View the "7 Consumer Discretionary Stocks That May Defy Expectations".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.