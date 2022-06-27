Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose $1.95 to $109.57 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for August delivery rose $1.97 to $115.09 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery fell 4 cents to $3.84 a gallon. July heating oil fell 13 cents to $4.23 a gallon. July natural gas rose 28 cents to $6.50 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $5.50 to $1,824.80 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 4 cents to $21.17 an ounce and September copper rose 3 cents to $3.77 a pound.

The dollar rose to 135.43 Japanese yen from 135.25 yen. The euro rose to $1.0584 from $1.0549.

