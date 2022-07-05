×
S&P 500   3,831.39 (+0.16%)
DOW   30,967.82 (-0.42%)
QQQ   286.98 (+1.72%)
AAPL   141.54 (+1.88%)
MSFT   262.90 (+1.28%)
META   168.25 (+5.14%)
GOOGL   2,264.66 (+4.13%)
AMZN   113.36 (+3.47%)
TSLA   701.50 (+2.89%)
NVDA   149.83 (+3.17%)
NIO   22.15 (+3.70%)
BABA   120.29 (+3.70%)
AMD   75.12 (+1.97%)
MU   56.73 (+5.74%)
CGC   2.71 (-3.56%)
T   21.10 (-0.99%)
GE   62.03 (-2.38%)
F   11.19 (-1.15%)
DIS   97.18 (+1.08%)
AMC   12.79 (-5.47%)
PFE   51.64 (-1.28%)
PYPL   74.36 (+4.15%)
NFLX   185.64 (+3.16%)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Tuesday, July 5, 2022 | The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell $8.93 to $99.50 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for September delivery fell $10.73 to $102.70 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 36 cents to $3.33 a gallon. August heating oil fell 34 cents to $3.60 a gallon. August natural gas fell 21 cents to $5.52 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $37.60 to $1,763.90 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 55 cents to $19.12 an ounce and September copper fell 18 cents to $3.42 a pound.

The dollar fell to 135.67 Japanese yen from 135.71 yen. The euro fell to $1.0263 from $1.0425.


7 Agricultural Technology Stocks to Buy as Commodity Prices Remain Volatile

Agriculture stocks have a place in every investor's portfolio. The fact is that the byproduct of agriculture literally feeds the world. But for a variety of reasons, supply and/or demand can be disrupted. For example, the weather is often a concern. Farmers are always subject to periods of drought or flooding.

 But the past few years have shown how this sector is not immune from geopolitical concerns. The Covid-19 pandemic affected supply chains on top of seeing demand destruction in key markets. And this year, the world is seeing how interconnected we've become. Russia's war on Ukraine is shutting in a large percentage of the world's wheat supply.

However, with commodity prices soaring in several categories, investors have an opportunity in agriculture technology stocks. These companies run the gamut from companies that provide equipment to those that provide fertilizer, pesticides, and other products and services.

To help investors determine if this opportunity is right for them, we've created this special presentation. We assess the long-term opportunity for seven agricultural technology stocks.



View the "7 Agricultural Technology Stocks to Buy as Commodity Prices Remain Volatile".

