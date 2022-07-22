Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell $1.65 to $94.70 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for September delivery fell 66 cents to $103.20 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 7 cents to $3.22 a gallon. August heating oil fell 13 cents to $3.46 a gallon. August natural gas rose 37 cents to $8.30 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $14 to $1,727.40 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 10 cents to $18.62 an ounce and September copper rose 5 cents to $3.35 a pound.

The dollar fell to 136.19 Japanese yen from 137.70 yen. The euro was unchanged at $1.0195.

Capital preservation is an important objective for every investor. It's famously summed up by Warren Buffett who says his first rule of investing is to not lose money. And his second rule is to remember the first. When a bull market is racing higher, investors tend to get more aggressive. This means buying growth stocks. And in some cases these companies may not yet be generating a profit at all much less paying out a dividend.

Speculative investors would argue that the risk is worth it since, according to S&P Global, approximately two-thirds of the total return for the S&P 500 index in the last 100 years was due to capital appreciation. The other one-third comes from dividends. And when markets make a move downward, investors are seeking to hedge losses wherever they can. That's where dividend stocks come in.

In this special presentation, we're analyzing seven dividend stocks that investors can look for when they're looking for safety from market volatility. These dividends are safe and likely to continue to rise on a yearly basis.