Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose $2 to $96.70 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for September delivery rose $1.95 to $105.15 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 16 cents to $3.38 a gallon. August heating oil rose 6 cents to $3.52 a gallon. August natural gas rose 43 cents to $8.73 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $8.30 to $1,719.10 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 29 cents to $18.33 an ounce and September copper rose 1 cent to $3.35 a pound.

The dollar rose to 136.72 Japanese yen from 136.19 yen. The euro rose to $1.0221 from $1.0195.

When inflation rises, it's not difficult to notice higher prices. But you don't have to be very old to understand the expression that a dollar doesn't buy as much as it used to. The Happy Meal was introduced in 1979 for a price of $1.10. Today, that same meal costs $2.99. Yet, it remains one of the restaurant chain's most popular items. It's also a barometer for the economy because of its convenience for parents.

And consider the iPhone which costs 81% more in 2022 than the initial model that launched in 2007. Yet despite the increase in price, consumers are willing to pay whatever is required.

The key to both of these examples, and others like them, is pricing power. A company that has the ability to raise its prices can maintain its profit margins. That means it delivers consistent results regardless of what's happening in the broader economy. In good times, this may be taken for granted. But when the economy slows down, that consistency stands out.

