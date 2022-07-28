S&P 500   4,130.29
DOW   32,845.13
QQQ   315.46
US markets keep rising in face of more grim inflation news
MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
Fetterman harnesses power of social media in Senate campaign
Russian energy corporation Gazprom cuts off gas to Latvia
Procter's Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
Alex Jones' media company files for bankruptcy amid trial
Zelenskyy visits port as Ukraine prepares to ship out grain
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Fri., July 29, 2022 | The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose $2.20 to $98.62 a barrel Friday.

Brent crude for September delivery rose 52 cents to $107.14 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 2 cents to $3.49 a gallon. August heating oil fell 6 cents to $3.62 a gallon. September natural gas rose 10 cents to $8.23 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $12.60 to $1,762.90 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 33 cents to $20.20 an ounce and September copper rose 10 cents to $3.57 a pound.

The dollar fell to 133.35 Japanese yen from 134.35 yen. The euro rose to $1.021 from $1.017.


