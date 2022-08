Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose $3.95 to $97.01 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for October delivery rose $4.10 to $105.09 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for September delivery rose 3 cents to $2.88 a gallon. September heating oil fell 10 cents to $3.91 a gallon. September natural gas rose 5 cents to $9.35 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell 10 cents to $1,749.70 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 16 cents to $18.67 an ounce and December copper fell 9 cents to $3.61 a pound.

The dollar rose to 138.83 Japanese yen from 137.40 yen. The euro rose to 99.92 cents from 99.63 cents.

Stagflation is an ugly mix of low economic growth punctuated by high unemployment. And at the root of it all is inflation. For a long time, many economists believed that stagflation was not possible. However, the 1970s changed that thinking. Not only were U.S. consumers facing high inflation, they were also dealing with high unemployment.

And according to some analysts, history may be getting ready to repeat itself. While economists seem to be split on the probability of a recession, there is growing concern that the United States is entering a period of stagflation. In an effort to combat inflation, the Federal Reserve is pledging to aggressively increase interest rates. There's already evidence of slowing economic growth and waning demand. The next shoe to drop may come in the employment numbers.

This means that investors need to turn their attention to stocks that have the attributes to combat stagflation. This includes companies that have the potential to deliver strong free cash flow. One reason for this is that a healthy cash flow can be applied to reward shareholders with a dividend. And that can boost the total return. Here are seven stocks that can help investors do just that.

