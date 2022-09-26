50% OFF
S&P 500   3,664.60 (-0.78%)
DOW   29,305.41 (-0.96%)
QQQ   275.81 (+0.11%)
AAPL   151.34 (+0.60%)
MSFT   237.88 (-0.02%)
META   137.77 (-1.88%)
GOOGL   98.73 (-0.01%)
AMZN   116.04 (+1.99%)
TSLA   279.94 (+1.67%)
NVDA   123.26 (-1.52%)
NIO   17.88 (+1.36%)
BABA   79.42 (+0.79%)
AMD   66.89 (-1.57%)
T   15.68 (-2.06%)
MU   49.16 (-1.88%)
CGC   2.77 (-2.46%)
F   12.09 (-1.79%)
GE   64.66 (+0.17%)
DIS   98.52 (-0.98%)
AMC   7.02 (-12.14%)
PYPL   84.82 (-2.47%)
PFE   43.84 (-0.54%)
NFLX   224.53 (-0.83%)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Mon., September 26, 2022 | The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery fell $2.03 to $76.71 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for November delivery fell $2.09 to $84.06 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery was unchanged at $2.38 a gallon. October heating oil fell 11 cents to $3.13 a gallon. October natural gas rose 7 cents to $6.90 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $22.20 to $1,633.40 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 43 cents to $18.48 an ounce and December copper fell 5 cents to $3.29 a pound.

The dollar rose to 144.72 Japanese yen from 143.40 yen. The euro fell to 96.12 cents from 96.75 cents.

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

