Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery fell $2.03 to $76.71 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for November delivery fell $2.09 to $84.06 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery was unchanged at $2.38 a gallon. October heating oil fell 11 cents to $3.13 a gallon. October natural gas rose 7 cents to $6.90 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $22.20 to $1,633.40 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 43 cents to $18.48 an ounce and December copper fell 5 cents to $3.29 a pound.

The dollar rose to 144.72 Japanese yen from 143.40 yen. The euro fell to 96.12 cents from 96.75 cents.

Mid-cap stocks are defined as those of companies that have a market capitalization (market cap) between $2 billion and $10 billion. This is a class of stocks that can offer solid growth and value. However, mid-cap stocks can be overlooked by even the most experienced investors.

One of the advantages of owning mid-cap stocks is diversification. Large-cap stocks can mitigate much of the volatility in the market, but they also can limit the upside growth. Small-cap stocks may offer strong growth potential, but they may not be a good choice for investors with a low-risk tolerance. By contrast, the right mid-cap stocks can be a Goldilocks alternative.

In this presentation, we're analyzing seven mid-cap stocks that are showing a nice mix of growth and value. The stocks cover a variety of sectors, and there are stocks for investors of all styles.

