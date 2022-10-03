Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose $4.14 to $83.63 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for December delivery rose $3.72 to $88.86 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for November delivery rose 14 cents to $2.51 a gallon. November heating oil rose 15 cents to $3.37 a gallon. November natural gas fell 30 cents to $6.47 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $30 to $1,702 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose $1.55 to $20.59 an ounce and December copper was unchanged at $3.41 a pound.

The dollar fell to 144.76 Japanese yen from 144.78 yen. The euro rose to 98.18 from 98.09 cents.

The agriculture sector is an evergreen sector of the economy. The world will always need food, and the companies in this sector help ensure the world is fed. In fact, agriculture stocks are typically considered to be in the same category as consumer staples because demand remains constant no matter what is happening in the broader economy.

This is also a diverse sector. And that can get confusing for investors. Investors can buy into pure-play companies that make fertilizer and pesticides. You can choose to look at companies such as Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) that supply the equipment that many farms use.

And as interest in sustainable agriculture is growing, so is this sub-sector which creates another path for investors, particularly those who are focused on ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) concerns.

This presentation highlights seven agricultural stocks that offer investors different ways to play the sector.

