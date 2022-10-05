Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose $1.24 to $87.76 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for December delivery rose $1.57 to $93.37 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for November delivery fell 1 cent to $2.67 a gallon. November heating oil rose 15 cents to $3.69 a gallon. November natural gas rose 9 cents to $6.93 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $9.70 to $1,720.80 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 56 cents to $20.54 an ounce and December copper rose 1 cent to $3.50 a pound.

The dollar rose to 144.49 Japanese yen from 143.97 yen. The euro fell to 98.94 from 99.96 cents.

Solar is one of the fastest growing sectors in the stock market. And the recent clean energy bill that passed through the U.S. Congress as part of the Inflation Reduction Act is likely to keep that growth going. By some estimates, solar installation may triple over the next five years.

But the bullish outlook for this sector is about more than the funding the industry will receive. The Biden administration announced in June that it was suspending tariffs on solar panel components from four countries. This will be a key step in helping to untangle the supply chain for the necessary components.

This two-pronged strategy will be key to the sector achieving the Biden administration's goal of having 45% of the nation's energy supply coming from solar by 2050. That's up from the 4% the sector supplied in 2020.

In this presentation, we're highlighting seven solar stocks that stand to benefit as solar becomes an increasingly cost-effective option for consumers and for businesses.

