S&P 500   3,783.28 (-0.20%)
DOW   30,273.87 (-0.14%)
QQQ   282.36 (+0.08%)
AAPL   146.39 (+0.20%)
MSFT   249.20 (+0.13%)
META   138.87 (-1.01%)
GOOGL   101.40 (-0.24%)
AMZN   121.12 (+0.02%)
TSLA   240.68 (-3.51%)
NVDA   132.10 (+0.33%)
NIO   16.08 (-3.89%)
BABA   84.42 (+0.37%)
AMD   67.97 (+0.10%)
T   15.95 (-0.87%)
MU   54.74 (+1.45%)
CGC   3.06 (-2.55%)
F   12.50 (+1.13%)
GE   67.51 (-0.04%)
DIS   100.72 (-0.71%)
AMC   7.34 (-6.26%)
PYPL   94.01 (+1.31%)
PFE   44.11 (-0.79%)
NFLX   237.30 (-1.43%)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Wed., October 5, 2022 | The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose $1.24 to $87.76 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for December delivery rose $1.57 to $93.37 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for November delivery fell 1 cent to $2.67 a gallon. November heating oil rose 15 cents to $3.69 a gallon. November natural gas rose 9 cents to $6.93 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $9.70 to $1,720.80 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 56 cents to $20.54 an ounce and December copper rose 1 cent to $3.50 a pound.

The dollar rose to 144.49 Japanese yen from 143.97 yen. The euro fell to 98.94 from 99.96 cents.

