Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery fell $1.51 to $91.13 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for December delivery fell $1.73 to $96.19 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for November delivery fell 11 cents to $2.62 a gallon. November heating oil fell 11 cents to $3.91 a gallon. November natural gas fell 31 cents to $6.44 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $34.10 to $1,675.20 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 65 cents to $19.61 an ounce and December copper rose 4 cents to $3.43 a pound.

The dollar rose to 145.73 Japanese yen from 145.36 yen. The euro fell to 97.07 cents from 97.37 cents.

