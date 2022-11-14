Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell $3.09 to $85.87 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for January delivery fell $2.85 to $93.14 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery fell 8 cents to $2.53 a gallon. December heating oil fell 2 cents to $3.54 a gallon. December natural gas rose 5 cents to $5.93 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $7.50 to $1,776.90 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 44 cents to $22.11 an ounce and December copper fell 8 cents to $3.83 a pound.

The dollar rose to 139.92 Japanese yen from 138.52 yen. The euro fell to $1.0353 from $1.0361.

The housing market is one of the most cyclical sectors for investors to navigate. During bull markets, you can metaphorically put on a blindfold, throw a dart at a listing of stock tickers, and make a profit. And as you know the housing market is one of the first sectors to recover in a bull market.

The opposite is true as well. The housing market is one of the first sectors to signal economic pain is on the horizon. Just in the past 30 years, you can see the correlation between the housing market and the broader market.

But there's always money to be made in the market, if you know where to look. There are several companies that investors can look to during a housing downturn. That's the focus of this special presentation. These companies give investors reasons beyond home building or home buying to own their stock. These may not be robust growth stocks, but during a housing downturn, you'll take a little growth over a loss any day.

View the Stocks Here .