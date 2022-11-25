Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell $1.66 to $76.28 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for January delivery fell $1.71 to $83.63 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery fell 14 cents to $2.33 a gallon. December heating oil fell 12 cents to $3.24 a gallon. December natural gas fell 29 cents to $7.02 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $8.40 to $1,754 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 6 cents $21.43 an ounce and December copper rose 1 cent to $3.63 a pound.

The dollar rose to 139.05 Japanese yen from 138.48 yen. The euro fell to $1.0412 from $1.0413.

Small-cap stocks are a class of equities that can significantly impact a growth portfolio. There are a couple of reasons for this.

First, in bull markets, small-cap stocks tend to outperform the broader market because investors have a larger appetite for risk. Second, small-cap stocks are historically an indicator of investor sentiment turning from bearish to bullish (and vice versa). This rewards investors who stay invested in these stocks.

Of course, that risk works both ways. In a market correction and/or bear market, small-cap stocks can drop significantly more than mid- or large-cap stocks. That's the challenge for investors, but one that can be managed when you look for small-cap stocks that are leaning into market trends.

That's the focus of this special presentation. It focuses on seven small-cap stocks well-positioned for market trends likely to stick around through 2023.

