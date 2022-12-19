QQQ   269.13 (-1.87%)
AAPL   132.17 (-1.74%)
MSFT   239.28 (-2.21%)
META   114.73 (-3.94%)
GOOGL   88.70 (-1.73%)
AMZN   84.63 (-3.68%)
TSLA   149.83 (-0.27%)
NVDA   162.44 (-1.97%)
NIO   11.09 (-4.40%)
BABA   86.79 (+0.00%)
AMD   64.37 (-1.59%)
T   17.69 (-4.33%)
MU   51.29 (-1.50%)
CGC   2.41 (-7.31%)
F   11.57 (-4.54%)
GE   77.60 (-0.06%)
DIS   85.89 (-4.65%)
AMC   4.88 (-8.10%)
PFE   50.97 (-0.84%)
PYPL   68.62 (-0.92%)
NFLX   288.34 (-0.82%)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Mon., December 19, 2022 | The Associated Press
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose 90 cents to $75.19 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for February delivery rose 76 cents to $79.80 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 5 cents to $2.18 a gallon. January heating oil fell 7 cents to $3.05 a gallon. January natural gas fell 75 cents to $5.85 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $2.50 to $1,797.70 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 13 cents to $23.20 an ounce and March copper rose 2 cents to $3.78 a pound.

The dollar rose to 136.99 Japanese yen from 136.56 yen. The euro rose to $1.0604 from $1.0600.

