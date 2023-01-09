QQQ   270.20 (+0.52%)
AAPL   130.10 (+0.37%)
MSFT   227.12 (+0.97%)
META   129.45 (-0.44%)
GOOGL   87.95 (+0.70%)
AMZN   87.29 (+1.41%)
TSLA   119.60 (+5.78%)
NVDA   156.48 (+5.31%)
NIO   10.72 (+3.38%)
BABA   110.89 (+3.25%)
AMD   67.25 (+5.14%)
T   19.05 (-2.46%)
MU   56.38 (-0.69%)
F   12.68 (+0.79%)
CGC   2.38 (+0.00%)
GE   72.68 (+1.03%)
DIS   94.77 (+0.91%)
AMC   3.92 (+1.82%)
PFE   48.39 (-4.97%)
PYPL   76.66 (+0.24%)
NFLX   315.19 (-0.11%)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Mon., January 9, 2023 | The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose 86 cents to $74.63 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for March delivery rose $1.08 to $79.65 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 5 cents to $2.29 a gallon. February heating oil rose 4 cents to $3.04 a gallon. February natural gas rose 20 cents to $3.91 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $8.10 to $1,877.80 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 11 cents to $23.87 an ounce and March copper rose 12 cents to $4.03 a pound.

The dollar fell to 131.56 Japanese yen from 132.03 yen. The euro rose to $1.0750 from $1.0645.

