QQQ   281.36 (+0.14%)
AAPL   136.03 (+0.94%)
MSFT   240.28 (+0.44%)
META   135.15 (-1.34%)
GOOGL   91.20 (-1.00%)
AMZN   95.87 (-2.29%)
TSLA   132.22 (+8.02%)
NVDA   177.07 (+4.78%)
NIO   11.39 (-3.47%)
BABA   115.35 (-1.42%)
AMD   71.54 (+0.76%)
T   19.32 (-1.18%)
MU   56.80 (-0.23%)
F   12.65 (-0.55%)
CGC   2.70 (+3.45%)
GE   80.50 (+0.37%)
DIS   99.89 (+0.49%)
AMC   6.01 (+18.77%)
PFE   46.00 (-3.87%)
PYPL   80.19 (+0.89%)
NFLX   326.43 (-1.92%)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Tue., January 17, 2023 | The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose 32 cents to $80.18 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for March delivery rose $1.46 to $85.92 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 2 cents to $2.55 a gallon. February heating oil fell 1 cent $3.25 a gallon. February natural gas rose 17 cents to $3.59 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $11.80 to $1,909.90 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 30 cents to $24.07 an ounce and March copper was unchanged at $4.22 a pound.

The dollar fell to 128.35 Japanese yen from 128.58 yen. The euro fell to $1.0793 from $1.0821.

