QQQ   290.27 (-2.02%)
AAPL   143.00 (-2.01%)
MSFT   242.71 (-2.20%)
META   147.06 (-3.08%)
GOOGL   96.94 (-2.45%)
AMZN   100.55 (-1.65%)
TSLA   166.66 (-6.32%)
NVDA   191.62 (-5.91%)
NIO   12.02 (-5.43%)
BABA   111.20 (-6.07%)
AMD   72.45 (-3.91%)
T   20.16 (+1.05%)
MU   61.71 (-3.38%)
F   12.89 (-2.86%)
CGC   2.84 (-3.07%)
GE   80.83 (-2.88%)
DIS   107.59 (-1.78%)
AMC   5.01 (-9.07%)
PFE   43.55 (-0.55%)
PYPL   79.64 (-2.68%)
NFLX   353.11 (-2.12%)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Mon., January 30, 2023 | The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell $1.78 to $77.90 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for March delivery fell $1.76 to $84.90 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery fell 9 cents to $2.50 a gallon. February heating oil fell 16 cents $3.11 a gallon. March natural gas fell 17 cents to $2.68 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $6.40 to $1,939.20 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 11 cents to $23.73 an ounce and March copper fell 2 cents to $4.20 a pound.

The dollar rose to 130.56 Japanese yen from 129.91 yen. The euro fell to $1.0846 from $1.0868.

