Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

S&P 500   4,129.50 (+0.28%)
DOW   34,047.47 (+0.29%)
QQQ   305.73 (+0.45%)
AAPL   153.18 (+0.83%)
MSFT   269.49 (+1.03%)
META   182.76 (-0.37%)
GOOGL   94.32 (-5.08%)
AMZN   99.46 (-0.59%)
TSLA   211.70 (+5.17%)
NVDA   230.03 (+3.59%)
NIO   10.72 (+0.66%)
BABA   108.25 (+2.99%)
AMD   85.37 (+0.80%)
T   19.03 (-0.68%)
F   13.74 (+2.38%)
MU   60.96 (+1.18%)
CGC   2.32 (-15.33%)
GE   82.21 (+0.31%)
DIS   113.67 (+1.69%)
AMC   5.53 (-3.32%)
PFE   43.87 (-0.25%)
PYPL   79.35 (-0.46%)
NFLX   371.41 (+1.25%)
S&P 500   4,129.50 (+0.28%)
DOW   34,047.47 (+0.29%)
QQQ   305.73 (+0.45%)
AAPL   153.18 (+0.83%)
MSFT   269.49 (+1.03%)
META   182.76 (-0.37%)
GOOGL   94.32 (-5.08%)
AMZN   99.46 (-0.59%)
TSLA   211.70 (+5.17%)
NVDA   230.03 (+3.59%)
NIO   10.72 (+0.66%)
BABA   108.25 (+2.99%)
AMD   85.37 (+0.80%)
T   19.03 (-0.68%)
F   13.74 (+2.38%)
MU   60.96 (+1.18%)
CGC   2.32 (-15.33%)
GE   82.21 (+0.31%)
DIS   113.67 (+1.69%)
AMC   5.53 (-3.32%)
PFE   43.87 (-0.25%)
PYPL   79.35 (-0.46%)
NFLX   371.41 (+1.25%)
S&P 500   4,129.50 (+0.28%)
DOW   34,047.47 (+0.29%)
QQQ   305.73 (+0.45%)
AAPL   153.18 (+0.83%)
MSFT   269.49 (+1.03%)
META   182.76 (-0.37%)
GOOGL   94.32 (-5.08%)
AMZN   99.46 (-0.59%)
TSLA   211.70 (+5.17%)
NVDA   230.03 (+3.59%)
NIO   10.72 (+0.66%)
BABA   108.25 (+2.99%)
AMD   85.37 (+0.80%)
T   19.03 (-0.68%)
F   13.74 (+2.38%)
MU   60.96 (+1.18%)
CGC   2.32 (-15.33%)
GE   82.21 (+0.31%)
DIS   113.67 (+1.69%)
AMC   5.53 (-3.32%)
PFE   43.87 (-0.25%)
PYPL   79.35 (-0.46%)
NFLX   371.41 (+1.25%)
S&P 500   4,129.50 (+0.28%)
DOW   34,047.47 (+0.29%)
QQQ   305.73 (+0.45%)
AAPL   153.18 (+0.83%)
MSFT   269.49 (+1.03%)
META   182.76 (-0.37%)
GOOGL   94.32 (-5.08%)
AMZN   99.46 (-0.59%)
TSLA   211.70 (+5.17%)
NVDA   230.03 (+3.59%)
NIO   10.72 (+0.66%)
BABA   108.25 (+2.99%)
AMD   85.37 (+0.80%)
T   19.03 (-0.68%)
F   13.74 (+2.38%)
MU   60.96 (+1.18%)
CGC   2.32 (-15.33%)
GE   82.21 (+0.31%)
DIS   113.67 (+1.69%)
AMC   5.53 (-3.32%)
PFE   43.87 (-0.25%)
PYPL   79.35 (-0.46%)
NFLX   371.41 (+1.25%)

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Wed., February 8, 2023 | The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose $1.33 to $78.47 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for April delivery rose $1.40 to $85.09 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery was unchanged at $2.46 a gallon. March heating oil fell 1 cent to $2.89 a gallon. March natural gas fell 18 cents to $2.40 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $5.90 to $1,890.70 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 24 cents to $22.42 an ounce and March copper fell 4 cents to $4.04 a pound.

The dollar rose to 131.37 Japanese yen from 131.10 yen. The euro rose to $1.0724 from $1.0722.

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover

Recent Videos

Starbucks Earnings: Pullback Provides Opportunity
Starbucks Earnings: Pullback Provides Opportunity
Microsoft, ChatGPT, Are You Buying MSFT?
Microsoft, ChatGPT, Are You Buying MSFT?
Has the Meta Stock Comeback Begun?
Has the Meta Stock Comeback Begun?
Mullen Automotive Stock Price Ready to Explode
Mullen Automotive Stock Price Ready to Explode

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines: