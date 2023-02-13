Get MarketBeat Daily Premium for Just $199 $89!
S&P 500   4,125.35 (+0.85%)
DOW   34,152.56 (+0.84%)
QQQ   303.47 (+1.26%)
AAPL   153.02 (+1.33%)
MSFT   270.72 (+2.90%)
META   179.26 (+2.93%)
GOOGL   94.35 (-0.23%)
AMZN   98.74 (+1.16%)
TSLA   193.95 (-1.49%)
NVDA   217.98 (+2.51%)
NIO   10.34 (+0.29%)
BABA   104.98 (+1.28%)
AMD   83.29 (+2.22%)
T   19.25 (+0.94%)
F   13.08 (+2.75%)
MU   59.89 (+0.12%)
CGC   2.24 (-1.75%)
GE   82.74 (+1.78%)
DIS   107.81 (-0.23%)
AMC   4.78 (-2.45%)
PFE   43.65 (-0.52%)
PYPL   79.71 (-1.35%)
NFLX   358.61 (+3.24%)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Mon., February 13, 2023 | The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose 42 cents to $80.14 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for April delivery rose 22 cents to $86.61 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 3 cents to $2.53 a gallon. March heating oil rose 5 cents to $2.91 a gallon. March natural gas fell 11 cents to $2.40 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $11 to $1,863.50 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 23 cents to $21.85 an ounce and March copper rose 4 cents to $4.06 a pound.

The dollar rose to 132.47 Japanese yen from 131.50 yen. The euro rose to $1.0717 from $1.0672.

