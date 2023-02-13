Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose 42 cents to $80.14 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for April delivery rose 22 cents to $86.61 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 3 cents to $2.53 a gallon. March heating oil rose 5 cents to $2.91 a gallon. March natural gas fell 11 cents to $2.40 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $11 to $1,863.50 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 23 cents to $21.85 an ounce and March copper rose 4 cents to $4.06 a pound.

The dollar rose to 132.47 Japanese yen from 131.50 yen. The euro rose to $1.0717 from $1.0672.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here