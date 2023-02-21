Get MarketBeat Daily Premium for Just $199 $89!
S&P 500   4,000.16 (-1.93%)
DOW   33,157.04 (-1.98%)
QQQ   294.34 (-2.26%)
AAPL   148.73 (-2.50%)
MSFT   252.69 (-2.08%)
META   172.76 (-0.07%)
GOOGL   92.08 (-2.41%)
AMZN   94.91 (-2.36%)
TSLA   198.87 (-4.53%)
NVDA   207.40 (-3.03%)
NIO   10.04 (-1.47%)
BABA   94.99 (-5.02%)
AMD   76.95 (-1.97%)
T   19.21 (-1.18%)
F   12.27 (-4.81%)
MU   57.74 (-2.15%)
CGC   2.40 (-4.38%)
GE   82.57 (-0.57%)
DIS   102.38 (-2.70%)
AMC   6.00 (+14.50%)
PFE   42.87 (-0.79%)
PYPL   75.37 (+0.95%)
NFLX   337.80 (-2.92%)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Tue., February 21, 2023 | The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell 18 cents to $76.16 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for April delivery fell $1.02 to $83.05 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 1 cent to $2.42 a gallon. March heating oil rose 8 cents to $2.78 a gallon. March natural gas fell 20 cents to $2.07 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $7.70 to $1,842.50 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 18 cents to $21.89 an ounce and March copper rose 12 cents to $4.23 a pound.

The dollar rose to 134.99 Japanese yen from 134.24 yen. The euro fell to $1.0650 from $1.0686.

