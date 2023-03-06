QQQ   300.79 (+0.37%)
AAPL   153.97 (+1.95%)
MSFT   257.27 (+0.78%)
META   186.42 (+0.63%)
GOOGL   95.31 (+1.77%)
AMZN   94.30 (-0.63%)
TSLA   194.82 (-1.50%)
NVDA   236.00 (-1.21%)
NIO   9.35 (-2.30%)
BABA   89.78 (+0.09%)
AMD   81.33 (-0.23%)
T   18.79 (-0.11%)
F   13.00 (-0.61%)
MU   56.80 (+0.04%)
CGC   2.24 (-1.75%)
GE   87.08 (+0.81%)
DIS   100.77 (-0.37%)
AMC   6.33 (-3.80%)
PFE   41.05 (-0.24%)
PYPL   76.80 (+0.67%)
NFLX   313.98 (-0.38%)
QQQ   300.79 (+0.37%)
AAPL   153.97 (+1.95%)
MSFT   257.27 (+0.78%)
META   186.42 (+0.63%)
GOOGL   95.31 (+1.77%)
AMZN   94.30 (-0.63%)
TSLA   194.82 (-1.50%)
NVDA   236.00 (-1.21%)
NIO   9.35 (-2.30%)
BABA   89.78 (+0.09%)
AMD   81.33 (-0.23%)
T   18.79 (-0.11%)
F   13.00 (-0.61%)
MU   56.80 (+0.04%)
CGC   2.24 (-1.75%)
GE   87.08 (+0.81%)
DIS   100.77 (-0.37%)
AMC   6.33 (-3.80%)
PFE   41.05 (-0.24%)
PYPL   76.80 (+0.67%)
NFLX   313.98 (-0.38%)
QQQ   300.79 (+0.37%)
AAPL   153.97 (+1.95%)
MSFT   257.27 (+0.78%)
META   186.42 (+0.63%)
GOOGL   95.31 (+1.77%)
AMZN   94.30 (-0.63%)
TSLA   194.82 (-1.50%)
NVDA   236.00 (-1.21%)
NIO   9.35 (-2.30%)
BABA   89.78 (+0.09%)
AMD   81.33 (-0.23%)
T   18.79 (-0.11%)
F   13.00 (-0.61%)
MU   56.80 (+0.04%)
CGC   2.24 (-1.75%)
GE   87.08 (+0.81%)
DIS   100.77 (-0.37%)
AMC   6.33 (-3.80%)
PFE   41.05 (-0.24%)
PYPL   76.80 (+0.67%)
NFLX   313.98 (-0.38%)
QQQ   300.79 (+0.37%)
AAPL   153.97 (+1.95%)
MSFT   257.27 (+0.78%)
META   186.42 (+0.63%)
GOOGL   95.31 (+1.77%)
AMZN   94.30 (-0.63%)
TSLA   194.82 (-1.50%)
NVDA   236.00 (-1.21%)
NIO   9.35 (-2.30%)
BABA   89.78 (+0.09%)
AMD   81.33 (-0.23%)
T   18.79 (-0.11%)
F   13.00 (-0.61%)
MU   56.80 (+0.04%)
CGC   2.24 (-1.75%)
GE   87.08 (+0.81%)
DIS   100.77 (-0.37%)
AMC   6.33 (-3.80%)
PFE   41.05 (-0.24%)
PYPL   76.80 (+0.67%)
NFLX   313.98 (-0.38%)

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Mon., March 6, 2023 | The Associated Press
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose 78 cents to $80.46 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for May delivery rose 35 cents to $86.18 a barrel.Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 5 cents to $2.80 a gallon. April heating oil fell 2 cents to $2.89 a gallon. April natural gas fell 44 cents to $2.57 per 1,000 cubic feet.Gold for April delivery was unchanged at $1,854.60 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 10 cents to $21.14 an ounce and May copper rose 2 cents to $4.09 a pound.The dollar rose to 136.07 Japanese yen from 135.85 yen. The euro rose to $1.0678 from $1.0634.

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here


Investing Strategies To Help Grow Your Retirement Income

Need to stretch out your 401K or Roth IRA plan? Use these time-tested investing strategies to grow the monthly retirement income that your stock portfolio generates.

Get This Free Report
Investing Strategies To Help Grow Your Retirement Income Cover

Recent Videos

Domino’s Pizza Stock Not a Buy...Yet
Domino’s Pizza Stock Not a Buy...Yet
Home Depot Stock Earnings Slide, Long Term Value Still There
Home Depot Stock Earnings Slide, Long Term Value Still There
AbbVie Stock Still a Solid Buy Despite Challenges
AbbVie Stock Still a Solid Buy Despite Challenges
Safe Harbor Stocks for a Stormy Market
Safe Harbor Stocks for a Stormy Market

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines: