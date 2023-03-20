Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose 90 cents to $67.64 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for May delivery rose 82 cents to $73.79 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 4 cents to $2.54 a gallon. April heating oil rose 1 cent to $2.69 a gallon. April natural gas fell 12 cents to $2.22 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $9.30 at $1,982.80 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 19 cents to $22.65 an ounce and May copper rose 6 cents to $3.95 a pound.

The dollar fell to 131.32 Japanese yen from 131.67 yen. The euro rose to $1.0724 from $1.0681.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here