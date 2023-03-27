S&P 500   3,977.53 (+0.16%)
DOW   32,432.08 (+0.60%)
QQQ   308.76 (-0.69%)
AAPL   158.28 (-1.23%)
MSFT   276.38 (-1.49%)
META   202.84 (-1.54%)
GOOGL   102.46 (-2.83%)
AMZN   98.04 (-0.09%)
TSLA   191.81 (+0.74%)
NVDA   265.31 (-0.93%)
NIO   8.93 (-1.54%)
BABA   86.12 (-0.90%)
AMD   96.61 (-1.37%)
T   18.87 (+1.40%)
F   11.52 (+0.09%)
MU   59.79 (-2.24%)
CGC   1.88 (-1.05%)
GE   93.31 (+2.12%)
DIS   95.62 (+1.64%)
AMC   4.55 (+1.79%)
PFE   40.22 (-0.42%)
PYPL   73.30 (-0.79%)
NFLX   327.66 (-0.22%)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Mon., March 27, 2023 | The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose $3.55 to $72.81 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for May delivery rose $3.13 to $78.12 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 9 cents to $2.68 a gallon. April heating oil rose 7 cents to $2.77 a gallon. April natural gas fell 13 cents to $2.09 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $30 to $1,953.80 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 19 cents to $23.15 an ounce and May copper was unchanged at $4.08 a pound.

The dollar rose to 131.58 Japanese yen from 130.74 yen. The euro rose to $1.0797 from $1.0761.

