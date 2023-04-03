Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose $4.75 to $80.42 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for June delivery rose $5.04 to $84.93 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery rose 8 cents to $2.76 a gallon. May heating oil rose 4 cents to $2.66 a gallon. May natural gas fell 12 cents to $2.10 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $14.20 to $2,000.40 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 14 cents to $24.02 an ounce and May copper fell 4 cents to $4.05 a pound.

The dollar fell to 132.36 Japanese yen from 132.70 yen. The euro rose to $1.0896 from $1.0857.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here