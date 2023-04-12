Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose $1.73 to $83.26 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for June delivery rose $1.72 to $87.33 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery was unchanged at $2.87 a gallon. May heating oil rose 3 cents to $2.70 a gallon. May natural gas fell 10 cents to $2.09 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $5.90 to $2,024.90 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 27 cents to $25.46 an ounce and May copper rose 6 cents to $4.08 a pound.

The dollar fell to 133.19 Japanese yen from 133.78 yen. The dollar rose to 1.0995 euro from 1.0908.

