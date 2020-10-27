Cloud growth helps Microsoft beat Wall Street expectations

This April 12, 2016 file photo shows the Microsoft logo in Issy-les-Moulineaux, outside Paris, France. Microsoft took five hours to resolve a major outage of its workplace applications on Monday, but has not clarified what caused the outage. The company said the outage, which affected users’ ability to log into Office 365 applications, began early evening Monday Eastern time. Microsoft did not reply to questions Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 about what caused the outage, but said on its service-status Twitter account that it had identified a “recent change” that caused problems. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)
REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Microsoft reported quarterly earnings Tuesday that beat Wall Street expectations, as it continued to weather the coronavirus pandemic amid increased demand for its flagship software and services.
The company reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $13.9 billion, or $1.82 per share, beating Wall Street expectations of $1.54 a share. Microsoft posted revenue of $37.2 billion in the July-September period, up 12% from last year. Analysts had been looking for revenue of $35.8 billion, according to FactSet.
The software giant has benefited from a COVID-19-fueled trend of working and learning from home that boosted demand for its cloud computing services and workplace productivity products, such as email and video conferencing. It’s also experienced heightened demand for its Xbox gaming system.
The company's growth was led by its commercial cloud segment, which grew 31% from the previous year to generate $15.2 billion in revenue, said Amy Hood, Microsoft's chief financial officer.
Revenue from the company's Xbox content and services grew 30% as the company next month prepares to launch its first new console since 2013. Preorders began in September.
Companies Mentioned in This Article Compare These Stocks Add These Stocks to My Watchlist
8 Stocks Under $10 and On Sale Right Now
During times of market volatility, investors are looking to get return anywhere they can. One approach is to find cheap stocks (i.e. stocks that trade for less than $10). It’s not surprising that many of the cheap stocks can be found on Robinhood. This trading app is popular among millennial investors. And those investors are willing to speculate on cheap stocks.
And it’s easy to see why. Buying 100 shares of a stock that is trading for $5 can seem to be a wise investment if the stock moves higher. After all, if the stock price increases just $1, investors can see a 20% gain.
But that is not always the case. In fact, it’s not usually the case. The trap that some investors fall into is believing that these stocks can be the next Amazon or Apple. And while they do offer a potential reward, they also carry significant risk. It’s important to remember that when a stock is selling for less than $10, there’s usually a reason. And in some cases, it means the stock is under selling pressure.
This is one time when it’s important to remember that inexpensive does not necessarily mean the stock is a good value. However, there are some quality stocks that can be found in the bargain bin. And for many of these stocks, the value is found in a solid dividend that can reward income investors.
View the "8 Stocks Under $10 and On Sale Right Now".