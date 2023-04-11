Cloud Stock Rises on Analyst Upgrade

S&P 500   4,113.48 (+0.11%)
DOW   33,626.57 (+0.12%)
QQQ   317.39 (-0.15%)
AAPL   161.90 (-0.08%)
MSFT   284.94 (-1.54%)
META   215.34 (+0.27%)
GOOGL   106.20 (-0.23%)
AMZN   101.02 (-1.13%)
TSLA   186.94 (+1.32%)
NVDA   276.39 (+0.22%)
NIO   9.13 (+0.88%)
BABA   102.21 (+0.66%)
AMD   96.00 (+0.54%)
T   19.50 (-0.36%)
F   12.75 (+0.24%)
MU   63.31 (+0.06%)
CGC   1.59 (-0.63%)
GE   94.43 (+0.07%)
DIS   101.10 (+0.29%)
AMC   5.41 (+3.24%)
PFE   41.72 (-0.02%)
PYPL   75.95 (+1.92%)
NFLX   343.80 (+1.42%)
S&P 500   4,113.48 (+0.11%)
DOW   33,626.57 (+0.12%)
QQQ   317.39 (-0.15%)
AAPL   161.90 (-0.08%)
MSFT   284.94 (-1.54%)
META   215.34 (+0.27%)
GOOGL   106.20 (-0.23%)
AMZN   101.02 (-1.13%)
TSLA   186.94 (+1.32%)
NVDA   276.39 (+0.22%)
NIO   9.13 (+0.88%)
BABA   102.21 (+0.66%)
AMD   96.00 (+0.54%)
T   19.50 (-0.36%)
F   12.75 (+0.24%)
MU   63.31 (+0.06%)
CGC   1.59 (-0.63%)
GE   94.43 (+0.07%)
DIS   101.10 (+0.29%)
AMC   5.41 (+3.24%)
PFE   41.72 (-0.02%)
PYPL   75.95 (+1.92%)
NFLX   343.80 (+1.42%)
S&P 500   4,113.48 (+0.11%)
DOW   33,626.57 (+0.12%)
QQQ   317.39 (-0.15%)
AAPL   161.90 (-0.08%)
MSFT   284.94 (-1.54%)
META   215.34 (+0.27%)
GOOGL   106.20 (-0.23%)
AMZN   101.02 (-1.13%)
TSLA   186.94 (+1.32%)
NVDA   276.39 (+0.22%)
NIO   9.13 (+0.88%)
BABA   102.21 (+0.66%)
AMD   96.00 (+0.54%)
T   19.50 (-0.36%)
F   12.75 (+0.24%)
MU   63.31 (+0.06%)
CGC   1.59 (-0.63%)
GE   94.43 (+0.07%)
DIS   101.10 (+0.29%)
AMC   5.41 (+3.24%)
PFE   41.72 (-0.02%)
PYPL   75.95 (+1.92%)
NFLX   343.80 (+1.42%)
S&P 500   4,113.48 (+0.11%)
DOW   33,626.57 (+0.12%)
QQQ   317.39 (-0.15%)
AAPL   161.90 (-0.08%)
MSFT   284.94 (-1.54%)
META   215.34 (+0.27%)
GOOGL   106.20 (-0.23%)
AMZN   101.02 (-1.13%)
TSLA   186.94 (+1.32%)
NVDA   276.39 (+0.22%)
NIO   9.13 (+0.88%)
BABA   102.21 (+0.66%)
AMD   96.00 (+0.54%)
T   19.50 (-0.36%)
F   12.75 (+0.24%)
MU   63.31 (+0.06%)
CGC   1.59 (-0.63%)
GE   94.43 (+0.07%)
DIS   101.10 (+0.29%)
AMC   5.41 (+3.24%)
PFE   41.72 (-0.02%)
PYPL   75.95 (+1.92%)
NFLX   343.80 (+1.42%)

Cloud Stock Rises on Analyst Upgrade

Mon., April 10, 2023 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Cloud stock NetApp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) is up 3.4% at $65.11 at last glance, and earlier hit $65.75, after an upgrade from Stifel to "buy" from "hold." The firm cited several "potential positive catalysts," including workforce reduction, sales reorganization, lower component costs, and QLC-based, lower-cost flash arrays (the highest capacity of flash storage available). 

Trading at its highest level in a month, NTAP is up 8.6% year-to-date. The $60 level provided support for the security's most recent pullback, though its 150-day moving average is capping today's gains. 

Of the 24 analysts in coverage, 15 still carry a 'hold" or worse rating on NetApp stock. The 12-month consensus price target of $71.63 represents a 10% premium to current levels.

 

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here


7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover

Recent Videos

Is it Time for Another Oil Stocks Boom?
Is it Time for Another Oil Stocks Boom?
Finding High-Yield Value Stocks: Guide For Investors
Finding High-Yield Value Stocks: Guide For Investors
SOFI: Undervalued Stock Worth Buying
SOFI: Undervalued Stock Worth Buying
Tesla Stock: Reasons to Worry or Reasons to Buy
Tesla Stock: Reasons to Worry or Reasons to Buy

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines:

My Account -