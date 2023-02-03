CME Group Stock Could Slip Below Recent Support

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) is up 1% to trade at $177.25 at last check. A floor at the $174 level has been supporting shares over the past week, but overhead pressure at the $180 area has been capping any positive price action since September. Shares might soon be testing that floor, though, and could add to their 23.7% year-over-year deficit as they come within striking distance of a trendline with historically bearish implications.

CME Group stock just neared its 100-day moving average. According to Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White's most recent study, the security saw five similar signals in the past three years, and was lower one month later 80% of the time, averaging a 2.2% decline. A comparable move from its current perch would place shares at $173.36. More specifically,just neared its 100-day moving average.According to Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White's most recent study, the security saw five similar signals in the past three years, and was lower one month later 80% of the time, averaging a 2.2% decline. A comparable move from its current perch would place shares at $173.36.

Additional headwinds could stem from a shift in analyst sentiment, given seven of the 13 in coverage still carry a "strong buy" rating on CME. In addition, the 12-month consensus target price of $200.82 is a 13.2% premium to current levels, leaving the door wide open for price-target cuts.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here